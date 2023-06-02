Sunderland flats rocked by gas blast to be demolished
Flats rocked by a gas explosion which left several people in hospital are to be demolished.
About £1.4m damage was caused to properties on Sunderland's Whickham Street in February last year following a "spectacularly reckless" suicide attempt by resident Ian Lenaghan.
Lenaghan was jailed for five years after admitting damaging property and being reckless as to endanger life.
Sunderland City Council was told repairs would not be feasible.
The local authority's planners approved a demolition application by housing operator Gentoo, which said the properties had been vacant since the blast.
The block originally comprised four terraced properties split into eight flats, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Great deal of danger'
As a result of the explosion, two flats were left without exterior walls and just an outline of a roof.
In its application to the council, Gentoo said: "The remaining properties have been left vacant due to structural issues.
"Demolition is required due to the amount of damage caused to the properties following the explosion.
"Any scheme to remedy the defects to the properties and make good would not be feasible."
During Lenaghan's trial last year, Newcastle Crown Court was told the explosion ripped through the homes at about 15:45 GMT on 15 February.
Lenaghan's downstairs neighbour was watching television when he "heard a whoosh from upstairs and the building effectively collapsed around him," the prosecution said.
The man, who had lived there for 22 years, had to escape through a window and was in hospital for several days.
The judge, Recorder Tom Moran, said it was "difficult to comprehend" why Lenaghan tried to take his own life as he had no history of self-harming or mental health problems.
He added Lenaghan "chose a spectacularly reckless way" to attempt suicide and "anyone thinking clearly would have seen the way you did it exposed other people to a great deal of danger".
