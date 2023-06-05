Tyneside's High Level Bridge refurbishment to go ahead
- Published
The multimillion-pound refurbishment of a Grade I-listed bridge on Tyneside has been given the go-ahead.
The High Level Bridge, linking Newcastle and Gateshead, needs work on fractured ironwork and peeling paint.
Both local councils have now both given their consent for Network Rail to start the £4m work this summer.
The company's senior asset engineer, Jake Walton, said the work would make sure the bridge "stays safe and reliable well into the future".
The 170-year-old structure was a "symbol of history and marvellous feat of engineering in the North East", he said.
To keep disruption to a minimum, the road and rail line over the bridge will be closed at night, but vehicles and trains will be able to use it as normal during the day.
Cyclists and pedestrians will be able to cross the bridge at all times.
The last major repairs on the High Level Bridge were carried out between 2001 and 2008 and cost £42m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But engineers have found areas of decay and complaints have been made about graffiti and broken lighting.
The bridge was designed by renowned architect Robert Stephenson as part of the creation of a continuous railway line from London to Edinburgh.
It was the first in the world to combine road and rail traffic when it opened in 1849.
Gateshead Council said the latest repair works would support the "future longevity of the structure, as well as improve public safety".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.