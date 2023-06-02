Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond denies sexual assault
- Published
A professional footballer has appeared in court to deny a charge of sexual assault.
Sunderland winger Jack Diamond was also charged with rape but was not asked to enter a plea to that alleged offence when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.
The alleged sexual assault was said to have taken place in May 2022.
Mr Diamond, 23, from Fatfield, Washington, was granted bail following the 30-minute hearing.
The player was on loan with Lincoln City last season but the deal was terminated after he was charged, and he was suspended by Sunderland.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.