Northumberland: Badger killed by 'barbaric' snare trap
A badger was killed after it "rolled and twisted" several times in an unsuccessful bid to free itself from a "barbaric" trap, the RSPCA said.
The charity was called to Lucker, Northumberland, after residents reported seeing the animal attached to a snare.
It is illegal to kill, injure or take badgers, while their setts are protected by law in England and Wales.
RSCPA inspector Rachael Hurt said residents were "understandably upset".
"The snare had become deeply embedded in the badger's neck and it looked like he'd rolled and twisted several times in an attempt to free himself," she said.
"It was a sad and distressing sight to see him dead in front of the sett - which we think is active."
The badger had become trapped by the snare, which the RSPCA believes was a "self-locking" device which is banned.
It said the device was based on a "traditional noose", which tightens as an animal tries to escape.
Ms Hurt said: "Clearly whoever has set this barbaric device in this location has done so with absolutely no thought whatsoever for the suffering their actions would cause."
She added that the charity was opposed to the manufacturer, sale and use of all snare devices which "cause suffering".
Not all snare traps are illegal including "free-running" traps which release as an animal relaxes.
However, the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 prohibits their use on certain animals, including badgers.
