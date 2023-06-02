Holy Island rescue after child and adults trapped by tide
A child and two adults were rescued from their car after becoming trapped by rising tide on Holy Island causeway.
They had tried to make the crossing during high tide at about 13:30 BST on Thursday, Seahouses RNLI said.
The team launched its inshore lifeboat and brought the occupants back to the mainland.
The RNLI said said it had been the fourth call-out to the causeway this year and reminded people to check safe crossing times.
When crews received the call, choppy weather conditions meant the lifeboat had to be transported to the causeway by road.
They found the car which had made it about 100m (328ft) from a refuge box.
The lifeboat took the three people to the mainland, before they were transferred into the care of the Coastguard.
'Do not attempt crossing'
"We can only remind and continue to urge motorists visiting the island, to check and comply with safe crossing times," the RNLI's Ian Clayton said.
"If the water has reached the causeway, do not attempt to cross as it can get deep around the centre of the crossing."
He added that crossing times were signposted at both ends of the causeway and posted on the Northumberland County Council website.
"When in any doubt, ask the locals on Holy island in the shops and cafes," he said.
