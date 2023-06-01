Hetton Lyons Country Park: Body of missing open water swimmer found
A man has died after he went open water swimming in a park, police have said.
Search teams were called to Hetton Lyons Country Park, near Houghton-le-Spring, when the 55-year-old failed to return home on Wednesday at 23:30 BST.
The man's body was found after a major operation which involved a police helicopter and fire and rescue teams.
An investigation into what happened is ongoing and police officers remain in the area, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.
The man's family is being supported by specialist officers.
