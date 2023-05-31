Police on scene after body found in Newcastle field
An investigation is under way after a body was found in a Newcastle field.
Police said the male body was found near Highbury, Jesmond, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Northumbria Police said it was treating the death as "unexplained" and a "considerable police presence" remains in the area.
The force said the victim's next-of-kin had been informed, with Supt Sharon Chatterton calling it "an incredibly difficult time" for the man's family.
Our "thoughts are with them", she added.
Forensic officers remain on the scene. A white tent has been erected on the playing field, close by a number of homes.
Meanwhile, there are several emergency service vehicles parked near the cordoned-off area.
Those in the neighbourhood told the BBC they had seen police officers with clipboards shortly after 09:00 BST.
Ms Chatterton said officers were making enquiries, adding that the investigation is at a "very early stage".
"We are keeping an open mind as to what may have occurred," she said.
"Enquiries are very much ongoing, and a considerable police presence remains in the area."
The force has urged anyone with relevant information to contact them immediately.
