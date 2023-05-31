Kieran Williams: Police appeal for information on anniversary
- Published
The hunt for the killer of teenager found in a shallow grave is continuing despite someone being convicted of his manslaughter, police have said.
The body of Kieran Williams, 18, was discovered at a disused Sunderland industrial estate on 31 May 2022.
Louis Hackett, who was 19 at the time, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.
Northumbria Police said Mr Williams' family were still "haunted" as his killer had not been caught.
Mr Williams was reported missing on 18 April after failing to return to his home in Esplanade West.
His body was found with multiple stab wounds in a shallow grave two weeks later.
Hackett was jailed for five years for his part in the killing while another 19-year-old was cleared of all charges.
The court determined that the person responsible for his death remained at large.
Det Ch Insp Matt Steel said: "It has been one year since the body of Kieran Williams was tragically found and justice has not yet been done for his family.
"I would like to thank them for their dignified approach whilst this complex investigation has been ongoing and after an outcome at court that did not provide the closure they deserve."
He said detectives continued to investigate and re-appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
Mr Steel said: "Kieran's murder continues to haunt his family day and night so, if not for our sake, please do the right thing for them to end their prolonged suffering."
Mr Williams' family previously said he was a "happy-go-lucky lad" who "loved life".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.