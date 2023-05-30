Ken Loach, Cannes and his leading man Dave Turner

"I hope they don't think it is in anyway denigrating because it is not. All we are trying to do from the outset is to highlight the fact that a lot of parts of the north east, the last of investment going back decades, particularly since the miners strike, has been disgraceful. And the fact that more than twice the amount of refugees are placed in the north east where there is the least money and none of them go to the south where there is the most money. So this is not in anyway, a criticism of the northeast, it is basically trying to shine a light on the fact that the north east has been starved of investment for a long times now.