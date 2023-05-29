Sunderland woman does wing walk after friend's cancer shock
A 75-year-old woman has been strapped to a plane to raise funds for the medics who treated her best friend.
Brenda Stobbart, from Sunderland, completed the wing walk months after Ann Fenwick, 69, was diagnosed with breast cancer in December.
Ms Fenwick, who said the tumour was the size of a grain of rice, was recently given the all-clear.
She has since urged everybody to get screened for cancer, saying she did not show any symptoms.
"It was a shock," Ms Fenwick, from Houghton-le-Spring, said.
"It was a very early diagnosis, it would not have been found if it wasn't for a [breast screening] mammogram."
Ms Fenwick was treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital's breast cancer unit in Gateshead.
After having surgery and five rounds of radiotherapy, she was recently told she was in remission.
Ms Stobbart decided to surprise her friend of more than 30 years, saying she would take part in a charity wing walk.
"[I thought] you only get one shot at life, do the things that you want to do, there will come a point where you can't do it - and I am so glad I did," she said.
The flight took about 10 minutes and reached up to 700ft (213m) after taking off from Leeds East Airport.
Ms Stobbart said she "wasn't scared", but was glad she was "first up because of the waiting and anticipation".
'Touching and emotional'
She said: "Ann just thought it was great - I hope the money will go towards further investment in research [and treatment] of breast cancer".
Ms Fenwick said: "I couldn't have done it, definitely that's Brenda.
"It was very, very touching and emotional."
About one in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, according to the NHS.
However, it said there was a good chance of recovery if detected at an early stage.
In England, those who are between 50 and 71 years old are invited for breast screening every three years.
