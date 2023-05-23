Newcastle United: Champions League place puts city on 'global stage'
Newcastle United's 20 year-long wait to qualify for the Champions League could be worth about £3m per home game to the city, a business expert has said.
A top four Premier League finish gives the club an automatic entry into European football's elite competition.
As well as fans going abroad, St James' Park could host the likes of Paris St Germain, Inter Milan and Barcelona.
Stephen Patterson, from business improvement district NE1, said it would give the city a "global profile".
Newcastle United secured their top flight place next season on Monday, after picking up one point from a goalless draw in the Premier League against relegation-threatened Leicester City.
The Magpies are four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool heading into Sunday's final day of the season.
The last time they played in Europe's elite club contest was under the guidance of legendary manager Sir Bobby Robson in the 2002-03 season.
Premier League home matches were currently worth in excess of £2m to the city, with Champions League fixtures attracting more, Mr Patterson said.
"In the Champions League, if we look for example at Manchester, they estimate that's worth about £3m per home match," he said.
"International visitors tend to come and visit for more than one night. It is more than money - that's very much welcome to the hotels, bars and shops of the city but it really puts us on the map."
The club was controversially bought in a Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover in 2021, with the Premier League given "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi state would not control the club.
It was previously owned by Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley.
Mr Patterson believed there had been more investment in the city from outside the region since the club's takeover.
"In recent times licensees have been telling us of double digit growth in terms of their customers on match days, so if you go back two or three years, so that's really positive," he added.
"It really opens people's eyes to the commercial opportunity in the city and that brings jobs with it."
