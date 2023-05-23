Westerhope road sealed off and four in hospital after fire
Four people are in hospital after a suspected arson attack at a premises in Newcastle.
Emergency services were called to Stamfordham Road, Westerhope, shortly after 10:00 BST and remain there.
Northumbria Police closed off the road and three ambulances and two hazardous area response team vehicles were called.
The force confirmed four people were in hospital, two with serious injuries, following the fire.
A Northumbria force spokesperson said: "At 10.05am today we were alerted to a report of a fire at a premises on Stamfordham Road, Newcastle.
"Officers and emergency services attended the scene and four people were taken to hospital, two suffering from serious injuries.
"An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched and at this time officers are treating it as suspected arson.
"The fire has since been extinguished but a cordon remains in place and additional officers remain in the area, carrying out door to door enquiries and offering reassurance to residents."
Jim Scott, BBC News, at the scene
It is a normally busy road in and out of Newcastle, but part of Stamfordham Road remains behind a cordon.
Officers in white suits probe the area around a row of shops. One unit in particular - a barber shop - appears to have been left burnt out.
Every so often, the cordon is lifted to allow more officers to carry out their work. Some officers carry out door-to-door inquiries, visiting homes nearby.
Visibly shocked residents watch on from a distance.
One man tells me how the "flurry" of police and fire vehicles rushing to the scene had caught his attention and that of many others.
