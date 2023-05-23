David Hunter trial: Murder accused cared for wife 'very well'
- Published
A British pensioner accused of murdering his ill wife did the "very demanding" job of looking after her "very well", a Cyprus court has heard.
Janice Hunter, who was 74 and had cancer, died in December 2021 at their home, near Paphos.
Retired Northumberland miner David Hunter, 75, admitted suffocating his wife but said it was assisted suicide.
Neighbour Helmut Kesting, described Mr Hunter as a "quiet, reliable and reasonable man".
Giving evidence for the defence, Mr Kesting said Mrs Hunter "often told us that her great wish was not to be taken to the hospital".
"I think David made this possible," he told the hearing at Paphos District Court.
"To look after Janice was a very demanding job and I think David did this very well."
Mr Kesting said the couple were very loving towards each other and proud of their relationship, having been together for more than 50 years.
"I never heard shouting or fights. I believe they were in full harmony together," he said.
Mr Hunter earlier admitted in court to suffocating his wife, but said she had begged him to help end her life.
A plea deal on a lesser charge of manslaughter was thrown out in December.
The trial has previously heard Mrs Hunter had a rare blood cancer but might not have had terminal leukaemia.
Mr Kesting said he and his wife had often discussed Mrs Hunter's health with the couple.
"I think things changed - in 2020 Janice was optimistic and she did not feel so bad," he said.
"But, in the next year you could see that her health was deteriorating. She became more and more depressed."
He said Mr Hunter had never complained about taking care of his wife.
Also giving evidence for the defence, Mrs Hunter's hairdresser, Anna Isaia, said her client told her she was in severe pain and, in the last few months of her life, had been unable to sleep at night.
"I think she realised she didn't have long left," Ms Isaia told the court.
"Last time I saw her she was really sad and cried.
"She lost a lot of weight. She was getting worse, struggling to move and walk."
Ms Isaia said Mr Hunter was always with his wife and "loved Janice a lot".
"When we heard about what happened we didn't believe it. We never thought such a thing could happen," she told the court.
Mr Hunter has previously told the court he contacted his brother on Facebook to say he had killed his wife and then tried to take his own life.
Cypriot police arrived at the couple's retirement property in Tremithousa after being alerted by Interpol in the UK.
Mr Hunter was taken to hospital and later arrested.
The couple had moved from Ashington to Paphos 20 years ago.
The court is due to hear final arguments from lawyers in June.
