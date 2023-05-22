Benfield School put in lockdown after intruders enter grounds
A school went into an emergency lockdown and police were called when intruders entered its grounds.
Northumbria Police was called to Benfield School in Newcastle at 11:30 BST.
The school said it "acted swiftly and decisively" to protect everyone after "unknown persons" entered its car park.
Parents were reassured the people involved were not connected to the school and not "looking for or trying to interact" with pupils or staff.
Following advice taken from police, the school, in Benfield Road, Walkergate, has since opened up again.
Northumbria Police said there was "an increased policing presence" near the school "to reassure parents and the community".
'Continue to be vigilant'
In a statement, the school said "at no point, did any intruder access the school building" and described what happened as "an undoubtedly emotional and stressful time" for everyone involved.
"We acted swiftly and decisively to protect everyone in the school during this event, which involved people not connected to the school encroaching the school car park," it said.
"We would like to assure all parents and carers that there was no breach of security into the school building during the incident."
The school said it would continue to be vigilant and "carefully monitor any activity within our school vicinity".
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police added: "We are aware of a disturbance outside Benfield School on Benfield Road at approximately 11.30am this morning.
"As a precaution, staff and pupils remained indoors, although no threats were made to anyone inside the building."
