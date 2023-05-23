Nikki Allan murder: David Boyd jailed for 29 years over 1992 killing
A child killer who murdered a seven-year-old girl in 1992 has been jailed for at least 29 years.
David Boyd, 55, lured Nikki Allan to a derelict building in Sunderland where he hit her on the head with a brick and stabbed her 37 times.
A DNA match for Boyd, who knew Nikki and the Old Exchange where she died, was found on her clothes in 2017.
Boyd, from Stockton, was sentenced to life after being found guilty of murder at Newcastle Crown Court.
Nikki was last seen skipping to keep up with Boyd as he walked towards the Old Exchange shortly before 22:00 on 7 October 1992.
He hit her on the head with a brick, fracturing her skull, and then repeatedly stabbed in her chest before dragging her down a flight of stairs and dumping her body in the basement.
Judge Mrs Justice Lambert said Nikki "knew and trusted" Boyd and he "took advantage of her young age and naivety" when he "tricked" or "lied" to get her to go with him.
'Unimaginable fear'
The judge said Nikki's "fate was sealed" when she screamed and Boyd decided to "kill her to silence her".
Boyd struck Nikki in the face "to shut her up" then lifted her and pushed her into the "pitch black building", the judge said, adding the girl "must have been petrified".
Nikki was attacked and killed in another room suggesting she had run away as far as she could, Mrs Justice Lambert said.
"Her fear, as she saw you lurching towards her in the dark, is unimaginable" before the "vicious and brutal" killing, Boyd was told.
