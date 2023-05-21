New Southwick supermarket and bakery to create up to 30 jobs
Work is due to begin on a £2.1m commercial site in Sunderland which it is hoped will create up to 30 jobs.
Newcastle-based developer Modo Bloc has been given planning permission to redevelop the brownfield site near Kings Road in Southwick.
It said the new Tesco and Cooplands bakery would create "much-needed" jobs.
Modo Bloc said it was also planning a £3m development project off Claypath Lane in South Shields, which would include a Starbucks Drive-Thru.
Managing director of the firm George Jenkins said: "This is a small but exciting commercial development in Southwick that has attracted two high-quality retail tenants.
"It's a perfect roadside location where demand will be high."
