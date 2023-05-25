Inside the Newcastle venue made from shipping containers
- Published
A new entertainment venue made from shipping containers will be a "creative hub" and attract artists like the "next Sam Fender", bosses say.
Robert Clarkson, who co-owns Frate, has led turning derelict land in Newcastle into the outdoor leisure complex.
Creating about 35 jobs, the venue behind Grey Street is set to be opened on Friday.
Mr Clarkson said the idea had been "born out of Covid" and the city council has welcomed the project.
He said setting up a service on the patch of land behind his other venue Market Shaker had been a "great success", when tables and chairs were put in place during lockdown.
Bosses previously said recycled freight containers had been re-purposed over two storeys after planning permission for the site was approved last year.
They said the permanent development would contribute thousands of pounds to Newcastle's "thriving hospitality scene" and "boost its economy".
"We've invested all our savings so far to get this site opened," Mr Clarkson, who co-founded the development along with Tom Byron, said.
"We've revitalised an unloved area of town and will hopefully bring people to the depths of the High Bridge area."
The finishing touches have been made this week, with contractors brought in from across north-east England.
Mr Clarkson said the pair wanted it to be a "hub for creatives, for local artists, street artists, and to offer "culinary experiences", music and fashion.
"Geordies (also) love drinking outdoors and we take the most of it when the sun is out," he added.
It comes almost a year after a similar container box venue, Stack Newcastle, closed to make way for new government offices.
The former venue on Pilgrim Street was dismantled and plans to temporarily revive it behind Central Station were scrapped in November, following objections from nearby businesses.
Newcastle City Council said container-style developers had proved "extremely popular" in the city before.
A spokesperson added: "They add another element to the city's diverse cultural, leisure and entertainment offer."
