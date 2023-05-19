Michelle Hanson: Alexander Carr admits Sunderland murder
A student who went on the run after a woman was found dead at her home has admitted her murder.
Michelle Hanson, 47, was found with multiple neck injuries at her flat in Brady Street, Sunderland, in December.
Alexander Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street, Sunderland, had previously admitted manslaughter but denied murder.
As his trial was due to start at Newcastle Crown Court, Carr pleaded guilty to murder. He will be sentenced on 16 June.
The University of Sunderland student was named as the prime suspect because he was the last person seen at the mum-of-three's flat where she was found with suspected stab wounds.
A nationwide manhunt was launched to find Carr and a £10,000 reward was offered for information leading to his capture.
Appearing via videolink from HMP Durham, Carr admitted murdering Ms Hanson some time between 30 November and 4 December.
Judge Paul Sloan KC, the recorder of Newcastle, told Carr he faced a mandatory life sentence but the minimum term he would have to serve had to be set.
Ms Hanson was found dead at her flat in Pallion by her family.
Detectives retrieved a number of discarded knives at the scene as well as forensic evidence pointing to their suspect.
Carr was known to have links to London and parts of the North East and police said he was thought to have some survival skills and could have been hiding outdoors.
After 18 days on the run, police discovered him living in a tent on a railway embankment near Upper Holloway Train Station in north Islington, London.
He had a hunting knife on him, a force spokeswoman said.
At the time of the hunt, Ms Hanson's daughter Shannon Brown said the family was "devastated" by her death.
"My mam was a caring, kind and loving person," Ms Brown said.
"She would never hurt anyone, even if someone did something to hurt her, she would forgive them because she always saw the good in people.
"She always got on with things and never gave up."
Speaking after Carr's admission, Det Ch Insp Graeme Barr of Northumbria Police praised Ms Hanson's family.
"Not only have they had to come to terms with the tragic loss of their mam and grandmother, but they also played a role in helping us to locate Carr - who was desperately trying to evade arrest," he said.
"His despicable actions speak volumes.
"Carr murdered Michelle and then fled down south and went into hiding so he could not be held accountable.
"That arrogance and lack of remorse has been difficult for Michelle's family to come to terms with, and we are thankful he is now behind bars, facing a life sentence for his actions."
