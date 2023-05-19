Michelle Hanson: Alexander Carr admits Sunderland murder
- Published
A man has admitted murdering a grandmother who was found dead at a house in Sunderland.
The body of Michelle Hanson, 47, was found with multiple neck injuries in Brady Street in December.
Alexander Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street, Sunderland, had previously admitted manslaughter but denied murder.
As his trial was due to start at Newcastle Crown Court, Carr admitted murder. He will be sentenced on 16 June.
After Ms Hanson's body was discovered, a nationwide manhunt was launched to find Carr - with a £10,000 reward offered for information leading to his capture.
Appearing via videolink from HMP Durham, Carr admitted murdering Ms Hanson some time between 30 November and 4 December.
Judge Paul Sloan KC, the recorder of Newcastle, told Carr he faced a mandatory life sentence but the minimum term he would have to serve before being considered eligible for parole had to be set.
After the search, Carr was arrested in Islington, north London, on 21 December.
Ms Hanson's family previously said she was "caring, kind and loving".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.