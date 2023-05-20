Tyne and Wear Metro: Extra security on trains to deter troublemakers
Efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour on the Metro are being stepped up with 20 new security recruits deployed on evening services.
Security is being expanded to the "highest ever level" with officers on the "majority" of trains from 19:00 each day, owners Nexus say.
The cost of more than £1m has been met by ticket sales and a contribution from the police and crime commissioner.
Metro says patrols will tackle crime and provide "customer reassurance".
The decision to expand the security operation to 44 people follows the introduction of a 24-strong team last March.
It followed a rising number of incidents, which included young people and Nexus staff being attacked, particularly in North Tyneside.
The security team, who are "registered and conflict trained", was credited with halving the number of crime and anti-social behaviour reports in the area last summer.
The new recruits will work alongside patrols from Northumbria Police and British Transport Police on the Sunderland line.
They have the power to remove nuisance-makers from trains but will rely on police officers if an arrest is required.
Nexus said it listened to feedback from customers who wanted a "great visible presence of security" on trains at night.
Managing director Martin Kearney said: "We have had an increase in anti-social behaviour recently, which naturally happens with lighter nights and with bank holidays.
"There are hotspots, but the nature of anti-social behaviour is that it does move around. This is an exciting time for the Metro where we will have our first new train operating on the network later this year and I really want customers to feel like they can come and use the Metro whatever time of day."
Mr Kearney added he wanted to "build up reassurance" for customers who could feel "more vulnerable" on the network's 28 evening services - with security teams onboard trains from 19:00.
Northumbria's police and crime commissioner, Kim McGuinness, said it was an example of joint working so people "feel safe and comfortable" while using the Metro.
The latest recruits will start work from Saturday 27 May.
