Northern Kin Festival returning next year despite complaints
- Published
A music festival will return, despite being hit with complaints of traffic chaos and toilet issues, organisers have said.
The Northern Kin Festival will be much "improved" when it arrives at Thornley Hall Farm, County Durham in June next year, organiser Alex Hutchinson said.
He apologised after issues marred the three-day event in Ushaw last month.
Pictures showed boggy conditions with some vehicles needing to be towed to safety.
Meanwhile, some attendees told the BBC that people had been put "at risk" and suggested the event be called off.
The fifth festival, which ran over the bank holiday weekend, included musicians Terrorvision, Hawkwind, Lindisfarne and Levellers.
The sixth festival was announced earlier, promising acts including The Undertones, Elvana, Big Country and dozens of others yet to be announced.
Mr Hutchinson said: "As with every event ever run, by our team and others, there are lessons to take forward.
"Our pledges add to an existing strategic plan for Northern Kin Festival to build on the festival enjoyed by almost 5,000 people in 2023."
He said more customers than ever had purchased tickets early.
Ushaw, which owns the site, previously said an investigation would be launched to "ensure such issues are not repeated".
Durham County Council said public safety was "always our top priority" and that any issues raised would be reported for further investigation with the festival's organisers.
Mr Hutchinson offered assurances that meetings had taken place "internally", with more planned with the "relevant authorities and stakeholders" to ensure the event is "improved and strengthened".
"Our sincere apologies are reiterated from previous correspondence to those customers who had specific accessibility needs which could not be met due to this year's adverse weather."
He added that those had since been offered free tickets for next year's event or a refund.
