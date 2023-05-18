North East bus cut fears remain despite £2 fare extension
- Published
Fears of "significant" cuts to the North East's bus network remain despite the government's latest funding pledge.
An extension of the £2 cap on bus fares in England until the end of October was announced on Wednesday.
The cost will then be set at £2.50 until November next year.
However, transport chiefs in the North East warned the industry remained "in a state of crisis" with passenger numbers not yet returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Private bus operators in the region cut their mileage by 15% in 2022 and there have been warnings further cuts of up to 20% of the remaining network could be on the horizon.
Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon, who also chairs the North East Joint Transport Committee, welcomed the £2 fare extension but said the government needed to follow up on the National Bus Strategy it launched two years ago.
The Labour politician told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We have been flagging for some time that the bus industry is in a state of crisis, so it's good to see the government recognising that something must be done.
"Whilst this announcement contains good news in terms of fares, I'm worried that the amount being provided nationally to protect services seems to have shrunk significantly.
"We are going to have to wait to see the details before we know anything specific, but I really do fear that we will see significant cuts to local bus services in the near future.
"I understand that local bus operators feel the same way."
Announcing the discounted fare extension, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the move was being taken because buses were "the most popular form of public transport" with millions of people relying on them every day.
He said the government was investing £500m across the national network "to help people save money amid cost-of-living pressures".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.