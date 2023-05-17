Tomasz Oleszak: Friends want street lights at Gateshead murder scene
- Published
Friends of a teenage boy who was murdered have called for better street lighting on the estate where he died.
Tomasz Oleszak, 14, was stabbed at a popular meeting spot known as The Lines in Springwell, Gateshead, in October.
Since his death there has been a concerted community campaign by Youth Focus North East to reduce knife crime.
Gateshead Council said it would consider the petition once the deadline closes on 15 June.
One of Tomasz' friends said getting lights along the community walkway could "save a life".
Frankie fondly remembers Tomasz as an "amazing footballer" and someone he could talk to for "hours and hours".
The 14-year-old said: "Everyone who walks down The Lines when it's dark, doesn't know what could happen, who is in front or who is behind.
"Sadly, something happened to Tomasz, so getting it lit could save a life."
Another of Tomasz's friends, Corben, added: "We just want street lights all the way down here to brighten it up a bit and keep crime away."
On the pathway is a commemorative bench bookended with angel wings and opposite a memorial created by the young people.
Corben said: "It's been quite hard over the last couple of months but all of us have just been keeping our heads up and we keep going."
The teens, who found out about the stabbing on their messaging group chat, were brought together by Youth Focus in the aftermath of Tomasz' death, meeting once a week in the Springwell Community Hub.
Frankie said: "The day he died I don't think anyone thought it was true, it was devastating.
"Tom was the nicest kid you could ever meet, with the most contagious smile and he could always make you laugh, even on a bad day."
Youth worker Sam Logan was deployed to the area by Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Kim McGuinness in response to Tomasz's murder.
"It became clear there was no youth provision in the Springwell community and it was needed because the young people just wanted a safe space, where they could go to chill out, relax and be themselves," Ms Logan said.
"We managed to get funding but that money is coming to an end. What we really need is for somebody to invest in the young people because they are doing something good for their community."
The youth workers say provision for young people across the region has been a casualty of budget cuts and the coronavirus pandemic.
A survey in 2021 by Ms McGuinness found a 75% decrease in local authority spending on youth services in the Northumbria Police area since 2011.
Youth worker Megan Stratton said: "We are listening to what the young people say and we will take it forward.
"They don't believe the street lights will be installed but we are getting many signatures."
Gateshead Council said it would consider the group's petition once it had been signed by the required 2,000 people.
A spokesperson for the authority said: "If a petition receives 2,000 signatures or more it will be scheduled for a council debate, but I believe the petition would be responded to by the council, whether it reaches that threshold or not."
Jack,14, said: "People walk through The Lines every night in the dark and you don't know something might happen to you - sadly it happened to one of our close pals."
Along with the rest of the group, he has been working on the community garden in honour of Tomasz, where a memorial bench will be painted purple, which was his favourite colour.
"It'll be a sad place but good too, cos you'll be able to sit here and talk about him."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.