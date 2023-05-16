Greggs bakery sales up nearly a fifth in past year
- Published
Greggs says sales have gone up nearly a fifth compared to this time in 2022, saying its food remains "compelling" to customers in the cost-of-living crisis.
The bakery chain, which opened its first shop in Newcastle in 1951, opened 63 new shops this year and extended some opening hours.
The company said hot food like chicken goujons, wedges and pizza were popular, adding total sales were up 17% on 2022.
But it said inflation and pressures on incomes remained challenging.
It said though it was confident its "outstanding value proposition continues to be compelling".
In the past year Greggs has opened the new shops but closed 25 franchises, leaving it now with more than 2,360 outlets.
The rise in 2023 was partly because the beginning of last year was impacted by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Greggs said.
The bakery announced in March plans to open 150 shops and extend opening hours.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.