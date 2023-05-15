Northumbria chief Karl Wilson wrestled wife to ground, court hears
A police chief drunkenly rugby tackled his wife to the ground after she looked at his phone to see if he was cheating, a court has heard.
Karl Wilson, a chief superintendent of Northumbria Police, chased his wife Helen from their home in Newcastle and grabbed her on 28 October, North Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.
Mr Wilson, 49, denies two counts of assault and causing criminal damage.
His wife attended court but did not wish to give evidence.
Michael Bunch, prosecuting, said there was a "domestic incident" at the family home in Great Park when Mrs Wilson returned to find her husband "intoxicated".
'Screams'
She looked at her husband's phone amid concerns about his "faithfulness", Mr Bunch said, adding that she saw messages which suggested "her fears were genuine".
Mr Wilson became aware of what she was doing and tried to grab the phone but Mrs Wilson ran outside, the prosecution said.
The high-ranking police officer then "rugby tackled her to the floor" and knelt on her chest for about 15 seconds while attempting to prise the phone from her hands, the court heard.
Mrs Wilson, whose dress was torn and necklace damaged, got back into the house where her husband again "put her to the floor" as they continued to struggle over his phone, Mr Bunch said.
She rang the police and could be heard in a hoarse voice saying "domestic" before the call was terminated, the court was told.
A police operator called her back and "a series of screams" could be heard from Mrs Wilson, Mr Bunch said.
'Bear-hug'
Mr Wilson then grabbed the phone and threw it to the floor, causing criminal damage, District Judge Paul Currer was told.
Police arrived and while they attended, Mr Wilson saw his wife was still holding a phone and made a bid to grab it, which represented the second of the two assault charges, the court heard.
Mrs Wilson suffered bruises to her left hand, forearm and right wrist, Mr Bunch said.
Mr Bunch said Mr Wilson later said he was acting in self-defence while she remonstrated with him and "in effect he put her in a bear-hug until she calmed down".
The trial, which has been adjourned until later, continues.
