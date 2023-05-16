Children's art displayed as part of Sunderland railway station revamp
- Published
Six artworks have been created as work continues on the £26m revamp of Sunderland railway station.
The southern entrance to the old railway building has been dismantled and replaced with a "glass wrap-around design" overlooking Market Square.
More than 120 young people from three schools created the artworks on themes of journeys and exploring,
They are on show outside and will be moved inside once building work is complete.
The youngsters from Grange Park Primary School, Sandhill View Academy and South Hylton Primary School spent time with art teacher Kerry Cook on the designs.
Ms Cook said: "It's rare that people get the chance to work together in this way, especially on such a grand scale that will be shared with thousands of city centre visitors.
"I was very proud of each and every young artist for their creativity, ideas, enthusiasm and pride in their work. They were all a credit to their schools and families."
The project was funded by contractor BAM Nuttall, which is working on the station development, along with money from Sunderland City Council and Sunderland BID.
Brian Hall from BAM Nuttall, said the "one-of-a-kind-artworks" celebrated the local area.
Work is ongoing at the railway station which will see a new ticket office and reception area, a new mezzanine level and waiting area along with four tracks and four platforms to separate the Metro and mainline services.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.