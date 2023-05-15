David Hunter trial: Murder-accused pensioner says wife begged to die
- Published
A British pensioner accused of murdering his ill wife has told a court in Cyprus she begged him to help end her life.
Janice Hunter, who was 74 and had cancer, died in December 2021 at home near Paphos.
Lawyers for her 75-year-old husband David, a retired Northumberland miner, say her death was assisted suicide.
Mr Hunter has admitted killing his wife but a plea deal on a lesser charge of manslaughter collapsed in December.
The trial has previously heard Mrs Hunter had a rare blood cancer but might not have had terminal leukaemia.
Giving evidence, her husband said she asked repeatedly for help to end her suffering but that he "just couldn't do it".
However, he said after she then told him she was "sick of being alive", he reluctantly changed his mind.
The couple moved from Ashington to Paphos 20 years ago.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.