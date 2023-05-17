Double-decker bus to be transformed into greenhouse in Newcastle
- Published
A double-decker bus is being renovated and turned into a giant community greenhouse to provide fresh food for local residents and a food bank.
The bus was donated by Stagecoach to social enterprise Building Futures East eight years ago.
It remained outside its offices in Walker, Newcastle, until the group - which already had a community garden - thought to turn it into a greenhouse.
Any excess produce will go to a food bank covering Walker and Byker.
Project leaders are currently fundraising for the work and received a £1,000 donation from Stagecoach.
Project co-ordinator Dawn Emmerson said people from the local community would be able to help grow produce and then take it home with them.
The top deck of the bus has already been stripped of seats and Ms Emmerson said seven local artists had also been to look at the bus to find a way of making its outside "fit in with the surroundings".
"We've had some amazing financial donations so far, it's been absolutely fantastic but we need to keep that momentum going so we can achieve our goal and we can renovate this bus into a thriving greenhouse," she said.
"A space where people can come together and work with each other."
Ms Emmerson said she hoped the renovation could be completed within six weeks.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.