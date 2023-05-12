Round-the-clock fire patrols as Sunderland flats deemed risk
Hundreds of residents living in a city centre block of flats have been told the building's cladding is a fire risk.
A "waking watch" - meaning the building is monitored every hour of the day - is in place at Echo 24 in Sunderland after a defect was found in its roof panels.
Kingston Properties said it was waiting for government approval before remedial work could begin.
In recent months, a number of grey rooftop panels were removed but not replaced, prompting concern.
Residents said there had so far been no signs of work taking place.
Kingston, which manages the building, said it was working with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) to ensure residents were safe.
It said it was keeping them "supplied with full details" regularly on the proposed works to fix the issue, and the waking watch had been "immediately implemented".
The building's owners have since applied for a Building Safety Fund - set up following the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 - as part of the measures.
Report commissioned
A Kingston spokesperson said: "[We] are holding regular meetings with Homes England, the freeholder and a consultancy appointed by the freeholder".
They said a report on the building had been commissioned, which is required for the fund to be approved, with recommendations so "remediation works can commence".
"Owners and residents will be updated once remediation timescales are confirmed," they said.
"We appreciate the concerns of the residents but they can be assured that all appropriate measures are in place."
Kingston said the fire service had carried out a number of inspections and was satisfied with the measures in place.
The fire service confirmed it had been talking to the building's owners "about the expectations regarding the upkeep of their building".
"It is the responsibility of the property owners to carry out necessary fire safety repairs," a fire spokesperson said.
"However, we are happy to work alongside any business to ensure they comply with fire safety regulations."
Sunderland City Council added it was aware of the work required to the building.
In separate cases, cladding on five high-rise buildings in Sunderland had to be removed in 2017 over concerns following the Grenfell Tower fire.
At the time, housing association Gentoo said none of the buildings had the same cladding as Grenfell but the material had been removed as a "precautionary measure".
Homes England, which is a public body sponsored by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, said it could not comment on individual cases.
But it said applicants for the Building Safety Fund were able to get on with remediation work while funding applications were looked at.
It added: "This would require an applicant to forward fund the works and subsequently be reimbursed with grant, once approved, during or after completion and subject to the acceptance of funding terms."
