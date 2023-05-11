A69 crash: Man killed and another hurt near Haydon Bridge
- Published
A man has died and another man is seriously injured after a crash on the A69 in Northumberland.
The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision between a Land Rover and a Mazda near Haydon bridge at 13:30 BST on Wednesday.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
A second man, 68, is in hospital, Northumbria Police said, and the force is appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.