A69 crash: Man killed and another hurt near Haydon Bridge

Library image of police vehiclesNorthumbria Police
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash

A man has died and another man is seriously injured after a crash on the A69 in Northumberland.

The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following a collision between a Land Rover and a Mazda near Haydon bridge at 13:30 BST on Wednesday.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A second man, 68, is in hospital, Northumbria Police said, and the force is appealing for witnesses to contact them.

