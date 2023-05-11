Stephen Tompkinson trial: Actor found not guilty of grievous bodily harm
- Published
Actor Stephen Tompkinson has been found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to a drunken man making noise outside his home.
The 57-year-old actor was accused of punching the man in the early hours of 30 May 2021 in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside.
Newcastle Crown Court had heard Mr Tompkinson's actions caused Karl Poole to fall and fracture his skull.
The DCI Banks star said he acted in self-defence.
Prosecutors claimed he had "snapped" and "lashed out" at Mr Poole in "disgust" at his behaviour.
But Mr Tompkinson told jurors the contact "wasn't enough to knock a sober man off his feet".
The trial heard Mr Poole and his friend Andrew Hall had been drinking since midnight that bank holiday Sunday and had gone to the beach before passing Mr Tompkinson's home on their walk back.
This is a breaking news story.
