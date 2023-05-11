Easington's Welfare Centre marked by memories over 60 years
Stories recounting memories of life in a well-loved social club in an ex-mining community have been shared as part of a Historic England project.
Thirty years after the colliery closed, Easington Welfare Centre - or "The Welly" - still has regular events, such as dance groups, bingo and pool.
It offered support to local residents in the early-1990s when the colliery closed.
People linked to it have spoken about the part it played in their childhoods.
Elaine Grundy, who first went to the Welly when she was seven years old to join ballroom dancing lessons, told BBC Radio Tees she loved wearing "beautiful netted dress with rhinestones" and taking part in competitions as a child.
She now holds a weekly tea dance herself at the venue, which has a sprung floor.
"It is absolutely fantastic to dance on," she said.
"I remember every Saturday evening there was a social dance and my mother and father used to come. And when everyone was dancing you could feel the floor giving a little - and the floor here is absolutely fantastic.
"I made a lot of friends here and I came to dances here with friends and there's always been a sense of community with people coming together and enjoying themselves."
Barry Kenny, who runs the centre, has lived in Easington all his life and after leaving school he worked down the pit.
He said the area had changed since the loss of 1,400 mining jobs and become a "bit run down" but remained a "good place to live".
He said it had been "a hard life growing up" but it was a happy childhood with trips to the beach and the dene, and memories of a thriving community.
"Every shop was open there was the greengrocers, the butchers, the banks, the hardware shops and that's all gone now - but it was a great place to be brought up."
Twelve personal stories are among the Northern Souls -"Going Down The Welly", which can be heard on BBC Sounds.
The partnership between Creative Lives and BBC Radio Tees celebrates 60 years of working class history and reveals how the Welfare Centre played a key role in Easington's history.
Jess Plant, from Creative Lives, said: "This project shines a light on how important everyday creativity is, and seeks to uncover the stories that would otherwise be lost.
"It has allowed these stories to be shared in an accessible way, while also assuring they are cemented in time.
"The Welly provides a piece of vital history, and the stories from the pit, the miners and the volunteers showcase how necessary groups like this are for capturing shared history in a creative environment."
