Nikki Allan murder: David Boyd guilty of killing Sunderland girl
- Published
A convicted child abuser has been found guilty of brutally murdering a seven-year-old girl more than 30 years ago.
Nikki Allan was repeatedly hit about the head with a brick and stabbed dozens of times in Sunderland in October 1992.
Prosecutors said she was then "dumped like rubbish" in a derelict building near her home.
David Boyd, 55, from Stockton-on-Tees, was convicted after a three-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
Jurors had heard Boyd, then aged 25, was a neighbour of Nikki's at the Wear Garth flats in the east end of Sunderland and his partner was the girl's babysitter.
He was also familiar with the abandoned Old Exchange building and knew how to get inside through a broken, boarded up window.
DNA matching his was found on Nikki's clothes and he bore a "striking resemblance" to a man seen with Nikki shortly before her death, prosecutors said.
The trial heard Boyd confessed to having sexual fantasies about young girls and was convicted of indecently assaulting a nine-year-old girl in 1999.
Prosecutor Richard Wright KC previously told jurors Nikki was "lured" to the building by someone she knew and the "irresistible conclusion" was it was done for a "sinister purpose" even though there was no evidence of a sexual assault.
He said the case against Boyd was "circumstantial but compelling" but if he was not the murderer then Nikki must have been killed by a "phantom" who had left no evidence behind.
Another neighbour of Nikki's family, George Heron, was initially charged with her murder but was found not guilty at a trial in 1993 after a judge ruled police used "oppressive" tactics when questioning him.
The jury of 10 women and two men reached their verdict after two-and-a-half hours of deliberation.
The public gallery erupted with loud cheers and cries of "thank you" when the verdict was read out.
Boyd, dressed in a white T-shirt, did not visibly react.
He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 23 May.
