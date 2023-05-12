Nikki Allan murder: David Boyd guilty of killing Sunderland girl
- Published
A convicted child abuser has been found guilty of brutally murdering a seven-year-old girl more than 30 years ago.
Nikki Allan was repeatedly hit about the head with a brick and stabbed dozens of times in Sunderland in October 1992.
Prosecutors told Newcastle Crown Court she was then "dumped like rubbish" in a derelict building near her home.
David Boyd, 55, from Stockton-on-Tees, was convicted after a three-week trial. He will be sentenced on 23 May.
Jurors had heard Boyd, then aged 25, was a neighbour of Nikki's at the Wear Garth flats in the east end of Sunderland and his partner had been the girl's babysitter.
He was also familiar with the abandoned Old Exchange building and knew how to get inside through a broken, boarded-up window.
DNA matching his was found on Nikki's clothes and he bore a "striking resemblance" to a man seen with Nikki shortly before her death, prosecutors said.
The trial heard Boyd, of Chesterton Court in Norton, confessed to having sexual fantasies about young girls and was convicted of indecently assaulting a nine-year-old girl in 1999.
He also had a conviction for indecent exposure in 1997 when he flashed three young girls in a park and one for breaching the peace in 1986 when he grabbed a 10-year-old girl and asked her for a kiss.
Prosecutor Richard Wright KC previously told jurors Nikki was "lured" to the building by someone she knew and the "irresistible conclusion" was it was done for a "sinister purpose" even though there was no evidence of a sexual assault.
He said the case against Boyd was "circumstantial but compelling" but if he was not the murderer then Nikki must have been killed by a "phantom" who had left no evidence behind.
Another neighbour of Nikki's family, George Heron, was initially charged with her murder but was found not guilty at a trial in 1993 after a judge ruled police used "oppressive" tactics when questioning him.
The jury of 10 women and two men in Boyd's trial reached their verdict after two-and-a-half hours of deliberation.
The public gallery erupted with loud cheers and cries of "thank you" when the verdict was read out.
Boyd, dressed in a white T-shirt, did not visibly react and was remanded into custody.
Speaking after the verdict, Assistant Chief Constable Brad Howe of Northumbria Police praised Nikki's family's "patience and strength over the last 30 years", adding: "Today is about justice for Nikki and her family."
"David Boyd hid his crime, lying about his involvement and prolonging the family's suffering, knowing all along that he had taken the life of their little girl," he said.
'Immeasurable pain'
He said the investigation had been one of the "most complex and comprehensive ever conducted" by the force.
Det Ch Supt Lisa Theaker, the senior investigating officer in the case, added: "Nikki would have been 37 now and who knows what her life could have been.
"But her future was cruelly taken away from her by David Boyd. The pain and suffering that he has caused, and to so many people, is immeasurable."
Christopher Atkinson, head of the Complex Casework Unit at Crown Prosecution Service North East, said: "Despite the unimaginable grief endured by Nikki's family, Boyd continued to pretend that he was not involved in the killing for 30 years."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.