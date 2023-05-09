Nikki Allan trial: Accused had sexual interest in girls
- Published
A man accused of killing a girl groped a nine-year-old and had sex fantasies about children, a court has heard.
Nikki Allan was hit with a brick and repeatedly stabbed in Sunderland's Old Exchange building in October 1992.
David Boyd, 55, of Chesterton Court, Stockton-on-Tees, denies murder.
Newcastle Crown Court heard Mr Boyd had a previous conviction for indecent assault and a probation officer said he confessed his "sexual" attraction to young girls.
The court has heard Mr Boyd, then aged 25, was a neighbour of Nikki's family, knew the girl and DNA matching his was found on her clothes.
Prosecutor Richard Wright KC told jurors Mr Boyd had a conviction for indecent assault from 1999.
He said Mr Boyd had approached two girls aged 12 and nine in Primrose Hill Park in Stockton at about midday on 8 April 1999 and groped the youngest between the legs before running away.
He was identified at an ID parade and convicted of indecent assault, telling a doctor he had been "drunk, depressed and acted upon impulse" when he assaulted the girl.
In a report prepared ahead of sentencing in March 2000, probation officer Gillian Dixon said Mr Boyd told her he began to have "dirty thoughts" when he saw the girls and felt "excited" about touching them.
She said he claimed to immediately feel "disgusted and ashamed" after grabbing the girl.
Ms Dixon said Mr Boyd admitted having a "phase" when he was aged about 22 where he "began to fantasise about both adults and children, in particular young girls".
The probation report said he would think about having "sexual intercourse" with young girls but it was "something he grew out of".
Mr Wright said Mr Boyd also had a conviction for breaching the peace from 1986 when he approached four children in Sacriston, County Durham, and grabbed a 10-year-old girl.
The prosecutor said Mr Boyd asked her for a kiss before letting her go and ordering the children "not to tell anyone" what he had done.
Judge Mrs Justice Christina Lambert warned jurors not to put too much weight on Boyd's previous convictions.
The court has heard there was no evidence Nikki was sexually assaulted before or after she was killed in the Old Exchange building.
When the investigation was relaunched by Northumbria Police in 2017, officers took DNA samples from 829 men identified as having connections to Nikki, the Wear Garth flat block, Old Exchange building and general Hendon area, the court heard.
Only Mr Boyd's DNA profile matched that found on Nikki's T-shirts and leggings, Det Insp Chris Deavin told jurors.
He said the only other person with the same DNA profile was Mr Boyd's brother who had been to the North East once to attend a funeral when he was 14.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.