Generators help Northumberland parishes become storm resilient
Generators to provide energy during power cuts have been bought by community groups in Northumberland that were cut off during Storm Arwen.
Scots Gap Chapel Community Centre and Capheaton Village Hall both received funding from Northern Powergrid.
The devices will ensure both hubs provide a "warm and welcoming space".
More than a million UK properties were left without power when Storm Arwen landed in November 2021, bringing severe winds, rain and snow.
In the aftermath, both communities experienced interruptions to their power supplies and some homes were left without electricity for several days.
Chairman of Capheaton Parish Council Willy Browne-Swinburne said: "The loss of power during Storm Arwen and the difficulties faced by the community, many of whom had no electricity for more than a week, was hard.
"Hopefully we will not suffer this again, but should it happen, the village hall will be able to provide a warm place to get a cup of tea, meet some friendly faces and recharge mobile phones to connect to loved ones."
Scots Gap Chapel Community Centre received £6,351 from the Northern Powergrid Foundation, which was set up to support isolated communities become more self-sufficient and resilient against future power losses.
The foundation has paid for more than 40 energy resilience projects to be set up in community and parish halls - including generators, solar panels and heat pumps - for communities in Northumberland and County Durham.
Andy Cowan, Scots Gap community coordinator said: "We're prepared for any future emergency crisis with the use of a generator and we're set to power the community and provide a warm and welcoming space for everyone in our parish who needs support."
