Sunderland charity boss 'honoured' to have attended Coronation
A university lecturer invited to the Coronation of King Charles III in recognition of her charity efforts described the experience as "amazing".
Mahtab Morovat, of the University of Sunderland, manages the city's Fightback organisation which offers support to vulnerable people.
Her dedication also saw her awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2021.
The 42-year-old said it had been "incredible" to represent the North East at Westminster Abbey.
Fightback provides a range of services and activities to people who experience disadvantage due to disability, language, immigration status or ethnicity.
The charity runs a drop-in service as well as a foodbank, which hands out more than 100 parcels each week.
'Part of history'
Ms Morovat, known as Matti, told BBC Radio Newcastle she left her hotel in London at about 06:00 BST on Saturday and was in her seat at the abbey by 07:45.
"It was a huge honour. I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to be part of history," she said.
"The charity couldn't make such a huge difference without the help of all our volunteers."
Seated near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the lecturer at Sunderland's faculty of business, law and tourism said her "great spot" allowed her to catch glimpses of members of the Royal family, heads of state and celebrities.
Although not allowed to take photographs inside the abbey, she was able to snatch a picture with Dame Emma Thompson after the ceremony.
"She was waiting for a taxi and I said 'do you mind?' That was great. I love her."
Ms Morovat had previously spoken to the then Prince Charles at a Buckingham Palace garden party last May after receiving her BEM.
