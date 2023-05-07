Sunderland runs see thousands take to city streets
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Sunderland for a series of run events.
The city is staging a 13.1-mile half-marathon, a 10k event (6.1m) and a 3k (1.8m) run.
The races began from St Mary's Way in the city centre, with routes taking in the seafront.
Sunderland Olympian Aly Dixon, a previous winner of the 10k and half-marathon events, is running the 10k again.
Many of the participants are raising money for good causes.
A number of students from the city's university are running in aid of a charity which saved the life of one of their lecturers.
Alice Roberts was 14 when she and her horse were hit by a car in 2010.
The animal fell on top of her, breaking her pelvis, rupturing her diaphragm and damaging a number of her internal organs.
She was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital by the North West Air Ambulance (NWAA) before being transferred to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where she spent a total of 22 hours in surgery.
Ms Roberts, who lectures in anatomy, said: "I was ventilated for the first week, so I have no memories of that time or even the few days before the accident.
"The earliest memory I have of intensive care was asking my parents why I was there, before promptly telling them I wanted to ride again.
"I spent three months in a wheelchair but was back on a horse less than 24 hours after I was told I could walk again.
"Without the expert pre-hospital care and the fast transition to a major trauma centre by the NWAA, I wouldn't be here today."
