North East landmarks lit up to mark Coronation of King Charles

A man waves a Union Jack next to Sunderland's Penshaw MonumentNNP
Sunderland's Penshaw Monument was illuminated red, white and blue

Landmarks across the North East have been lit up to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

Penshaw Monument, the Northern Spire Bridge, Hylton Castle and Fulwell Mill were among the structures in Sunderland illuminated to mark the historic occasion.

Durham Cathedral and Gateshead's Millennium Bridge were also lit up.

Meanwhile in Bishop Auckland, an image of the king is being projected on to the town hall.

A number of other landmarks across the UK are due to be illuminated later as part of the Coronation Concert.

The Lighting Up the Nation sequence will see choreographed lasers, projections and drone displays in places such as Blackpool seafront, Cornwall's Eden Project and Edinburgh city centre.

Durham County Council
Durham Cathedral is being lit up across the weekend
Durham County Council
People passing by Bishop Auckland Town Hall will see an image of King Charles projected on to the building
NNP
Sunderland's Northern Spire Bridge is another landmark that was lit up on Saturday
NNP
Sunderland's Hylton Castle was bathed in light
NNP
Fullwell Mill, in Sunderland, was another landmark lit up to mark the Coronation

