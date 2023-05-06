Big screens across North East draw well-wishers for Coronation
The Coronation of King Charles III drew well-wishers to big screens across Tyne and Wear.
Newcastle's Times Square broadcast proceedings from 09:30 BST, while Sunderland had more than half a dozen spots showing the historic event.
At the city centre's Keel Square, stilt walkers and a Punch and Judy show helped keep people entertained.
The ceremony at Westminster Abbey got under way at 11:00 BST after a procession from Buckingham Palace.
