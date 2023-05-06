Big screens across North East draw well-wishers for Coronation

Two young girls and their mum waves flags in SunderlandNNP
Hellen Broomfield, Aeyla Wilson and Freya Broomfield were among those marking the occasion at Barnes Park in Sunderland

The Coronation of King Charles III drew well-wishers to big screens across Tyne and Wear.

Newcastle's Times Square broadcast proceedings from 09:30 BST, while Sunderland had more than half a dozen spots showing the historic event.

At the city centre's Keel Square, stilt walkers and a Punch and Judy show helped keep people entertained.

The ceremony at Westminster Abbey got under way at 11:00 BST after a procession from Buckingham Palace.

NNP
Hylton Castle and Rectory Park were among other locations in Sunderland showing the day's events
Many onlookers at Newcastle's Times Square were decked out in colourful tributes
Algerian Asma Ziane watched proceedings in Newcastle, drawn in by what she described as Britain's "great history"
NNP
Union flags were on show at Keel Square in Sunderland
Stack, at Seaburn in Sunderland, was also showing proceedings
Drinks flowed freely at Times Square

