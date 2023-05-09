Guisborough bakery dishes out breakfasts to Sats pupils
A baker is making 2,500 free breakfasts for primary school children sitting their Sats exams.
Ed Hamilton-Trewhitt, of the Brickyard Bakery and Academy in Guisborough, said the Year Six pupils needed "complex carbs" to concentrate and it was the "biggest thing we've done".
He said he had feared some were missing morning meals amid rising prices.
Volunteers have rallied to deliver the baked goods to schools in Guisborough, Brotton, Saltburn and New Marske.
Mr Hamilton-Trewhitt said: "We're giving away more than 600 breakfasts a day over the four days - which for a tiny bakery is some number, and the biggest thing we've ever done for our community, but it feels like the right thing.
"I'm worried about children living with food poverty and how widespread it is, everyone is suffering with food prices."
Volunteers have spent the weekend packing up the boxes with a variety of baked goods, made by the community interest company (CIC) bakery.
The bread, which will be baked with additional seeds and proteins, will be distributed every morning from Tuesday to Friday, along with fruit, to local primary schools.
He added: "One of the things that keeps us going at the bakery is that every time we do something to help the community, we are amazed at how people help us."
