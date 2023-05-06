Cleadon community champion to 'wear best suit' to coronation
A community champion says he is "absolutely honoured" to have been invited to the coronation of King Charles III.
David Scrafton, of Cleadon, in South Tyneside, was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2021 in recognition of his work with a Scout group and across his local area.
The retired dental surgeon is one of around 450 BEM recipients invited to the service at Westminster Abbey.
He said he would wear his "best suit".
Mr Scrafton said he had been on holiday in Tenerife with his partner when he found out he had been invited.
"I'm not very good at checking emails, but that particular day I thought I would," he said.
"I dashed out to tell Gill who was sunbathing.
"I've always been a bit of a royalist so to be selected is marvellous.
"Getting there, seeing all the people, trying to spot celebrities and royalty coming into the abbey, there'll be so much going on.
"It will be a marvellous occasion. I'm going to wear my best suit."
Mr Scrafton will be in the abbey alongside members of the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, other heads of state and VIPs.
The King's procession to the abbey will begin at about 10:20 BST with the service getting under way 40 minutes later.
The King, who will be crowned along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be the 40th reigning monarch crowned there since 1066.
