Local elections 2023: Labour hold Sunderland, Newcastle and South Tyneside
- Published
Labour have held Sunderland, Newcastle and South Tyneside councils in the local elections.
Traditionally the first to declare, Sunderland was beaten by just minutes by Halton in Cheshire.
In Newcastle, the Liberal Democrats and Independents made gains while the Conservatives continued their three-decade lack of a win in the city.
In South Tyneside the Greens took three seats from Labour to become the main opposition.
Party leader David Francis said he was "relieved but also really excited about the growth of the Green group".
Despite the defeats, Labour remains in control of the council, holding 38 of its 54 seats.
Council leader Tracey Dixon insisted it had been a "good night", as her party held 11 wards, but said she was a "little disappointed".
In Sunderland, Labour gained seats from UKIP councillors elected in 2019 and increased majorities in others.
The Conservatives only narrowly held on to a few key strongholds, one of which went to a recount.
Having gained a seat from the Greens, the Liberal Democrats are now the main opposition.
There were also gains for the Liberal Democrats in Newcastle, where they took both North Jesmond and West Fenham.
In the outer west of the city Newcastle Independents made gains from Labour in the Lemington and Denton and Westerhope wards.
Overall, Labour lost four seats but won one back from the Newcastle Independents in Callerton and Throckley and maintained a strong majority.
City council leader Nick Kemp, who faces a leadership challenge next week, called the night a "mixed bag".
Meanwhile, the Conservatives are without an election win in Newcastle since 1992 - a run that Gosforth hopeful Doc Anand could not end.
