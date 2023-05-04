Stephen Tompkinson trial: Friend says he heard 'hit of flesh'
- Published
The friend of man allegedly punched by actor Stephen Tompkinson heard a "hit of flesh" and a cracking sound as he fell to the ground, a court has heard.
Andrew Hall said he had been walking behind his friend Karl Poole when he saw him and Mr Tompkinson, 57, rowing.
The actor, who lives in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, denies inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Mr Hall told Newcastle Crown Court his friend was snoring which he knew could "represent a serious head injury".
The court previously heard Mr Hall and Mr Poole had been drinking vodka and Jäegermeister with Red Bull since midnight before going to the beach with a bottle at about 05:30 BST on 30 May 2021.
They passed Mr Tompkinson's house in Beech Grove on their way home.
On Wednesday, jurors were played a recording of the Stockton-born actor calling police to ask for the two drunk men outside his home to be moved on.
Interaction a 'blur'
Mr Hall said he saw his friend and the actor gesturing at each other and tried to calm the situation by saying he was a social worker.
"Then I heard a hit of flesh and I saw Karl hit the floor," he said.
"He was knocked out and snoring which I know - I'm not a paramedic but I know from training that I have done - I know that it can represent a serious head injury."
Under cross-examination Mr Hall agreed he could not remember parts of what happened - including falling over with Mr Poole when play fighting - because he had been drinking.
He also described the interaction with Mr Tompkinson on the actor's driveway as a "blur".
It was put to Mr Hall his evidence had "dramatically changed" compared to his initial statement to police, in which he said he did not know how his friend ended up on the floor.
Mr Tompkinson's defence barrister, Nicholas Lumley KC, said to him: "You did not hear the sound of the impact that caused him to fall."
Mr Hall replied: "Not 100%."
The court was shown mobile phone footage of Mr Poole lying in the street in just his underpants with Mr Hall crouched beside him.
Mr Lumley KC suggested they were "extremely drunk that night" and became aggressive when Mr Tompkinson suggested calling the police.
"He put his shoulder to you and put his hand out to keep Mr Poole at bay and that's when Mr Poole staggered and fell to the ground," he told Mr Hall.
The court also heard from Mr Tompkinson's neighbour Caroline Davidson who described being woken by "hysterical laughing".
Looking out of her window she saw two very drunk men on the ground by a tree, "wobbling side-to-side" even though they were sitting down, she said.
She told the court she was woken a second time by the sound of another man - Mr Tompkinson - joining them and following them as they began to walk away.
Ms Davidson began to cry in the witness stand as she described how she saw the actor slap and punch Mr Poole, who fell to the floor and hit his head.
The trial, which is expected to last another two days, continues.
