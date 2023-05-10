Nina Cresswell: Case of woman sued over sex attack claim reopened
Police will reinvestigate after a woman sued by the man she claimed sexually assaulted her won her case.
Nina Cresswell, 33, claimed tattoo artist William Hay attacked her in Sunderland in 2010.
Mr Hay, from Glasgow, launched a libel case claiming she was lying.
However, a High Court judge ruled that on the balance of probabilities Ms Cresswell was attacked. Northumbria Police has now said it will reinvestigate the case.
Ms Cresswell welcomed the move after she said she had endured years of being accused of being a liar.
She said it was a "positive move" and she hoped the Northumbria force would examine how they originally investigated the case and see if any "lessons could be learned".
"I'm nervous about the case being reinvestigated, but I will fully co-operate," Ms Cresswell added.
The libel case was heard by Mrs Justice Williams at the Royal Courts of Justice in February.
Ms Cresswell, then a 19-year-old second-year student at Sunderland University, reported the attack to Northumbria Police shortly after it happened in the early hours of 28 May 2010 after she had met Mr Hay, known as Billy, in a nightclub.
She said detectives told her it would be difficult to prove as she had been drunk and gave conflicting descriptions of the colour of her attacker's beard.
The police log also referenced other alleged inconsistencies in her account.
No police action was taken but in 2020, inspired by the #MeToo movement, Ms Cresswell shared her experience online.
Mrs Justice Williams heard she had published a blog, two Facebook posts, an Instagram post and sent a Facebook message and an email to Mr Hay's girlfriend and business partner.
Mr Hay had recalled the two "almost kissed" as they left the nightclub, but denied sexual assault.
He argued the publication of allegations had caused him "great embarrassment, distress and damage to his reputation" and was seeking damages.
However, the judge found Ms Cresswell's allegation she had been violently sexually assaulted was "substantially true".
'Superficial police approach'
She dismissed Mr Hay's denials that the attack took place and ordered him to pay Ms Cresswell's legal costs.
The Good Law Project, which supported Ms Cresswell, helped raise more than £50,000 for her to fight the case in court.
The judge also found Ms Cresswell held a "reasonable belief" that it was in the public interest to publish the allegation because of the "deficient and superficial" approach of the police and her need to safeguard other women from assault by Mr Hay.
It was the first time a public interest defence under the Defamation Act of 2013 had succeeded when an abuser had sued a victim for libel.
Ms Cresswell, who went on to achieve a first in a BA Honours degree in magazine journalism, said that since Mr Hay had started legal proceedings against her in July 2020, she had been in "survival mode".
She said she had been running her own copyrighting business, but found herself struggling while devoting thousands of hours getting ready for her legal fight.
"Fighting the case was never about money - I just didn't wanted to be gagged," she said.
"I was sick of being dismissed as a liar and that the case wasn't worthy of being investigated because I was drunk."
After she won her case last month, Ms Cresswell said she had "no faith" in the police.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "We can confirm we are reopening the investigation into the report of a sexual assault from 2010.
"It would therefore be inappropriate to comment any further at this stage."
Mr Hay has been contacted for a response from the BBC.
