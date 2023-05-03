Nikki Allan trial: Accused used same route as killer days before
- Published
A man accused of murdering a seven-year-old girl in a derelict building had used the same method of access as the killer days before, a jury heard.
Nikki Allan was hit with a brick and repeatedly stabbed in Sunderland's Old Exchange building in October 1992.
David Boyd, 55, of Chesterton Court, Stockton-on-Tees, denies murder.
Newcastle Crown Court heard Mr Boyd, a neighbour of Nikki, was not seen as a suspect until 2017 when detectives spotted "inconsistencies" in his story.
Another neighbour in the Wear Garth block of flats, George Heron, was charged with her murder but found not guilty in 1993.
The court heard Northumbria Police relaunched the investigation in 2017 and identified "inconsistencies" surrounding Mr Boyd, who was also one of the last people to see Nikki alive.
He was spoken to twice in the weeks after the murder but detectives regarded him as a "helpful" neighbour rather than a suspect, the court heard.
Nikki was lured to the Old Exchange building and killed at about 22:00 on 7 October 1992, prosecutors have said, and her heavily bloodstained body was found the following morning.
In a statement from October 1992, the defendant, then aged 25, said he had been on the balcony of his third-floor flat at about 21:35 and saw Nikki with two friends in the adjoining playground.
He said he then went on an errand to a chip shop, a 10 minute walk away, and returned home shortly after 22:00.
Mr Boyd admitted he knew Nikki's family well as his then-partner was the girl's babysitter.
He also told police he was familiar with the Old Exchange as he had been in there a week before Nikki's death with a boy he knew looking for pigeons.
Jurors watched footage of Mr Boyd being arrested at his home on 17 April 2018 and read transcripts of his subsequent police interview.
He told officers he had been sitting on his balcony and saw Nikki walk out of the playground by herself at about 21:30.
He said she was "definitely alone" and insisted the reference to two girls in his 1992 statements was a police error.
When asked if he had any involvement in the murder, he replied: "Nah."
He repeated that he had been in the Old Exchange the week before, but this time said he had been searching for wood to make a pigeon hut.
He described how he got in by climbing on to a wall and through a broken boarded up window.
Jurors previously heard that was the same point of entry used by the killer and Nikki's blood was found on the windowsill.
Mr Boyd again told officers he had gone to the chip shop before returning home to have a bath and watch TV.
He later recalled it was "definitely light" when he saw Nikki and then went out, leaving police to conclude it must have been no later than 19:00.
He said he was not "worried" about seeing her outside at that time because children "all played out late", adding: "It was just the way it was back then."
Mr Boyd said he "didn't think anything of it" when he was told later that night that Nikki was missing.
Asked why he had not informed police that night that he had seen her, he said he "used to smoke the dope" which made him a "bit slow".
When quizzed about how he walked to his community service work the following morning, Mr Boyd replied: "This is ridiculous man, you're asking me daft questions."
He said he felt just "pure shock" when someone told him Nikki had been killed on 8 October.
The trial previously heard a girl was seen walking with a man from the flats towards the derelict building shortly before 22:00 on 7 October 1992, with a scream heard moments later.
The only recurring male DNA found on her clothes matched Mr Boyd, the court has heard.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.