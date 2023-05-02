Sheldon Flanighan death: Man denies murder of ambulance worker
A man has denied murdering an ambulance worker who was hit by a van outside a Northumberland pub.
Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died and another man was injured in the car park of the Bay Horse Inn, Cramlington, on 1 April.
Two men, aged 32 and 37, and a 27-year-old woman have been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Toby Kelly, 37, from Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, pleaded not guilty to both of the charges during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.
David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea and 27-year-old Shannon Wooden, from Blyth, were not asked to enter pleas.
Judge Paul Sloan KC set a trial date of 3 October.
Mr Flanighan, worked for the North East Ambulance Service and had two sons
