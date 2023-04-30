County Durham music festival continues despite safety concerns
A music festival is continuing despite concerns over health and safety at the "mud bath" site.
Deteriorating conditions had prompted calls from festivalgoers for The Northern Kin Festival in Ushaw, County Durham, to be called off.
There have been reports of severe traffic problems, issues with toilets, water supply and no disabled access.
Festival organiser Alex Hutchinson said there had still been an "unbelievable atmosphere" despite the issues.
He said acts including Terrorvision, Lindisfarne and Hayley McCay were still scheduled to perform later as planned.
The festival, which began on Friday, promised dozens of acts, including Jethro Tull, Levellers and Reef.
Pictures sent to the BBC showed boggy conditions inside some of the stage tents, while cars and motorhomes had become stuck on Saturday.
Meanwhile, festivalgoers said toilets kept being put out of order and those in wheelchairs were left unable to access some acts.
They also said roads in surrounding areas had become gridlocked each night, while many vehicles required towing to safety.
Evie Harley, who travelled form Falkirk, Scotland, with her disabled husband, said people had been put "at risk", and that the event should have been cut short.
"If there is a medical emergency, how will they get to them in time?", she said.
"I have never seen anything like it. Something is seriously amiss".
Others described "chaotic" scenes and problems with organisation.
Mr Hutchinson renewed an apology, saying weather and ground conditions had caused "considerable issues", but the festival "is happening".
He said: "As a small team of local music lovers who have been running Northern Kin for five years now, we can only apologise for the perfect storm which has snowballed into numerous issues that have affected us this weekend.
"The festival itself is happening and the fantastic audience who have stuck with us, have created an unbelievable atmosphere in all three big tops this weekend.
"The bands and artists playing have been phenomenal and the crowd that stayed are enjoying what this festival is all about, supporting great live music in our region".
Bosses previously said they were "deeply sorry" about the problems and promised refunds to those who were unable to attend.
Planning meetings had taken place in the weeks leading up to the event but they said they were unable to predict supply issues and adverse weather.
Ushaw, which owns the site, said an investigation would be launched to "ensure such issues are not repeated".
Meanwhile, Durham County Council said public safety was "always our top priority" and issues raised would be reported for further investigation with the festival's organisers.
