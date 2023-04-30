Durham driver's 'dangerous' manoeuvre caught by dashcam
- Published
Drivers have been urged to continue sending dashcam footage of driving offences to the police.
Durham Police prosecuted a driver after a "dangerous overtake" in Chester-le-Street was caught on camera.
He was given three penalty points and a £100 fine after the footage was reviewed.
The force said all "drivers will be dealt with" if it determines an offence has been found.
It said that in recent weeks, several pieces of dashcam footage had been uploaded to the force's website.
A spokesperson said footage should clearly show the offence, the registration number and a date and time stamp.
Insp Kevin Salter, from the force's Roads and Armed Policing Unit, previously said it had proved "an effective way" to catch offenders.
"To considerate drivers, thank you. To selfish drivers who continue to ignore the law, let this be a warning to you - you will be held accountable," he added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.