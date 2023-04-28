South Tyneside charity's HSBC account frozen in paperwork row
Homeless people could be forced back onto the street after a charity's bank account was frozen in a row over missing paperwork, bosses have warned.
South Tyneside-based Emmaus has been using emergency cash from its charity shops to buy essentials for the 21 homeless people it supports.
The charity has been unable to access its HSBC account for a week, following the confusion over a missing form.
HSBC has been approached for comment on the charity's problem.
Emmaus North East's chief executive Ruth Parker said she had spent five hours on the phone during the week trying to resolve the issue.
"We have used emergency funds this week to keep a roof over people's heads and feed them, but those funds will have run out by the start of next week," she told BBC Look North.
"In reality what that means is we may have to put 21 formerly homeless people back out on streets
"This is all because of a piece of paper HSBC needed as part of their processes. We've tried everything to resolve matters with HSBC and we still have a frozen bank account."
Ms Parker said she felt HSBC had not accepted the charity works with "some of the most vulnerable people in society".
